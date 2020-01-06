Dog that mauled, killed Somerset woman euthanized

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The dog who police said mauled a Somerset woman to death has been euthanized, according to the Town Administrators Office.

The Town Administrators Office tells Eyewitness News the dog, described as an 8-year-old Pit Bull, was put down last week.

Police said the dog attacked the woman, identified as Melissa Astacio, 44, in late December. Astacio, according to police, was suffering a seizure at the time of the attack.

Astacio was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Town Administrators Office said the euthanization of the dog was a responsible decision made by the family.