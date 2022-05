NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Gunshots fired Sunday night in New Bedford resulted in property damage and the death of a dog.

City police said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the area of Elm and Chancery streets.

No injuries to people were reported, but a dog was hit and later had to be euthanized due to its wounds, according to police.

Detectives are now investigating the incident.