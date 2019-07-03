Doctor indicted on charge that he paid boy for sex

by: The Associated Press

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — A Massachusetts doctor who authorities say paid $200 for sex with a 14-year-old boy he met on a cellphone app has been indicted by a grand jury.

Court records indicate that Dr. Sujan Kayastha was indicted on charges of rape, child pornography possession and other violations.

A staff member at the group home where the boy lived reported the suspected sexual abuse triggering an investigation into the 37-year-old Dartmouth doctor.

Attleboro police arrested him in April. He pleaded not guilty in district court and was freed on $15,000 bail. A Superior Court arraignment date has not been set.

Kayastha’s medical license has been suspended by the state.

Kayastha’s attorney said previously that her client plans to “vigorously” fight the charges.

