District Attorney IDs woman found dead in Easton home

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — As police continue to investigate a woman’s death inside an Easton home, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office Thursday released her identity.

The DA’s office said Tamra Davidson, 49, of Plymouth, was found dead Wednesday inside a home on Washington Street around 6:30 p.m.

“First responders found Ms. Davidson deceased when they arrived on scene, a victim of an apparent gunshot wound.  The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time,” the DA’s office said in a release.

The DA’s office said the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com