District Attorney IDs woman found dead in Easton home

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — As police continue to investigate a woman’s death inside an Easton home, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office Thursday released her identity.

The DA’s office said Tamra Davidson, 49, of Plymouth, was found dead Wednesday inside a home on Washington Street around 6:30 p.m.

“First responders found Ms. Davidson deceased when they arrived on scene, a victim of an apparent gunshot wound. The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time,” the DA’s office said in a release.

The DA’s office said the investigation was ongoing.