Diman cheer squad heading to Nationals

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A local cheer squad will soon be getting some national attention when they compete against the best teams in the country next week.

Diman Regional Vocational Tech High School’s competitive cheer team will have the experience of a lifetime heading to Nationals where they’ll showcase their hard work.

It’s a dream they’ve been working towards for years.

“You have like a certain score to qualify for nationals and thankfully we got it this year,” Chayliese Perez said.

The team just missed that score last year, making it extra special for Team Captain Anthony Muniz.

“I did play football here, but I ended up leaving to join the cheer team.”

In just months, Muniz was flipping across the mat, and lifting up his female teammates both figuratively and literally.

“To be a competitive cheerleader you need to one, want it. You have to want it. You have to be able to push yourself and you have to dedicate yourself to this,” Muniz said.

It’s as much about skills as it is about teamwork.

“We’re going to compete against a lot of people who have been running this same routine all year, whereas we’ve been running this for maybe a month and a half,” Coach Ashley Teasdale said.

Teasdale has been building the cheer program for nearly a decade. She said this particular group is magic.

“Sometimes it’s just crazy but at the end of the day, it’s a killer team and they’re able to accomplish what they accomplish because they are together.”

The team heads down to Orlando, Florida for Nationals on February 6. You’ll be able to watch them compete on ESPN.