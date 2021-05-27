Dighton officer placed on administrative leave

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Dighton police officer was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month, according to Town Administrator Michael Mullen.

Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald placed the officer on leave on May 10, Mullen said, pending the results of an investigation.

The officer has not been identified and it’s unclear what spurred the investigation, though Mullen said in a statement that they “take these allegations extremely seriously.”

“The town intends to perform its due diligence and will await the result of the outside, independent investigation,” Mullen said.