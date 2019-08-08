Dighton mom charged with driving drunk while daughter was with her

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dighton woman faced a judge Thursday after she was arrested under suspicion of driving drunk with her teenage daughter in the vehicle.

Rehoboth police said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding an erratic driver on County Street. The blue pickup truck was seen turning onto Route 118 before an officer caught up with it in the area of Route 44.

The officer stopped the truck after witnessing the driver commit a motor vehicle infraction, according to police.

The driver, Barbara Lawrence, was taken into custody following a roadside investigation that included field sobriety tests, police said.

There was a juvenile female in the truck at the time, according to police. Lawrence later told Eyewitness News it was her 14-year-old daughter.

Lawrence, 42, was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of OUI liquor, child endangerment while OUI, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

It was revealed in court that Lawrence registered a BAC of .08 following her arrest. The mother of two has no prior criminal record.

A plea of not guilty was entered on each of the charges and Lawrence was released on personal recognizance with an order to remain alcohol-free and undergo alcohol screenings. She’s due back in court Sept. 17.