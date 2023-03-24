REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Dighton man was arrested on several charges following an incident Tuesday night in Rehoboth.

Police said they responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle off the roadway in the area of Simmons Street and Reservoir Avenue. They arrived to find 42-year-old Christopher Berry standing next to his car in the woods and showing signs of impairment.

After field sobriety tests were conducted, Berry was taken into custody on charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and other motor vehicle violations, according to police.

Berry was released on bail and scheduled to appear in court Friday for arraignment.