DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dighton man suspected of leaking highly classified military documents appeared in federal court Friday morning in Boston.

Jack Teixeira, 21, is charged with unauthorized transmission of defense materials and unauthorized retention and removal of classified documents. He did not enter a plea.

Teixeira was ordered held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Jack Teixiera did not enter a plea and is scheduled for a detention hearing next Wednesday (4/19)



He's being charged with the following:



Unauthorized transmission of defense materials.



Unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents.

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman was arrested Thursday at a home in Dighton for allegedly leaking documents containing classified information about the war in Ukraine.

