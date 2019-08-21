Dighton community aims to help veteran whose home was condemned

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Dighton community and local American Legion post are trying to help a World War II veteran after Dighton town officials condemned his home due to what they call a ‘high level of clutter and hoarding inside.’

First responders were called to the home to help the man’s wife last Sunday.

Officials said the home was such a mess, they couldn’t get her out in time and she tragically died in front of him.

The man, who has been nicknamed “Veteran Bill,” has been staying at a nearby hotel in the meantime.

The American Legion set up a GoFundMe page to help raise $5,000 in an effort to finish work needed for “Veteran Bill” to return to his home.

“SERVPRO came in and did a bio-hazard cleanup. They did a stupendous job, in one-and-a-half days,” said American Legion District 9 Commander Pete Wilde. “That’s all done now, so they’re going to come in Thursday and start the clean-out process, and the sanitation process of the house. We’re looking to have Bill back in his home by next Wednesday, but again, we need that $5,000 to do it.”

“Veteran Bill” spent 20 years in the Navy and has served on aircraft carriers in Korea as well.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page had raised just over $1,800.