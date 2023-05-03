FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Drivers are advised to prepare for detours and possibly delays next week on Route 79 in Fall River.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be demolishing the Cory Street U-turn, which is used to change direction on Davol Street. The work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 8, and last until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

People heading north on Davol Street will need to take the exit toward Route 79 South before merging onto the southbound side, while those heading south will be directed to turn left onto President Avenue, then left again to access the northbound side.

The detours will be in place 24 hours a day.

Pedestrians are asked to use the crosswalks and follow the detour signs in the area, which will be put up 48 hours in advance, according to MassDOT.

The President Avenue Bridge will be the next thing to go, MassDOT said. It will be demolished between May 15 and 19, which will also require detours.

MassDOT said it’s all part of a project to make Route 79 and Davol Street the same road. Visit MassDOT’s website for more information.