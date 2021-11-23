Detectives arrest Fall River man after watching him sell illicit drugs

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is facing a series of charges after detectives caught him selling drugs Monday, according to police.

Courtesy: Fall River Police Department

Police said the detectives watched as Jesus Manuel Sanchez Rosario, 61, “engaged in what they believed was the distribution of drugs.”

Upon speaking with Sanchez Rosario, the detectives searched his car and found illegal drugs. Investigators later searched his apartment and a storage unit, where police said more illegal drugs were discovered, as well as a large amount of cash.

In total, police said detectives found 642.5 grams of fentanyl pills, 3.6 grams of crack cocaine, 10 lidocaine patches, a stun gun and nearly $65,000 in cash.

Sanchez Rosario was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing narcotics, as well as possessing a firearm while committing a felony.