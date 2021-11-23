Detectives arrest Fall River man after watching him sell illicit drugs

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is facing a series of charges after detectives caught him selling drugs Monday, according to police.

Courtesy: Fall River Police Department

Police said the detectives watched as Jesus Manuel Sanchez Rosario, 61, “engaged in what they believed was the distribution of drugs.”

Upon speaking with Sanchez Rosario, the detectives searched his car and found illegal drugs. Investigators later searched his apartment and a storage unit, where police said more illegal drugs were discovered, as well as a large amount of cash.

In total, police said detectives found 642.5 grams of fentanyl pills, 3.6 grams of crack cocaine, 10 lidocaine patches, a stun gun and nearly $65,000 in cash.

Sanchez Rosario was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing narcotics, as well as possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/19/2021: Peter Neronha, Attorney General, (D) RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community