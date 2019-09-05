Detail officer nabs wanted Dartmouth man

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An officer working a road construction detail on Reed Avenue arrested a Dartmouth man wanted on drug charges.

Police said the officer saw Cameron Bessette, 20, riding a motorcycle towards him Thursday afternoon.

The officer knew Bessette had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and stopped him.

After stopping, police said Bessette immediately abandoned his motorcycle and ran off into the woods. The officer took off after him and ultimately placed him in handcuffs.

Police said during the chase, a nearby citizen attempted to assist the officer in catching Bessette but was injured after falling onto a large tree branch. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with a serious facial injury.

In addition to the outstanding warrant, Bessette is charged with resisting arrest, drug possession, and numerous motor vehicle violations.