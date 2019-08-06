Dems blast Gov. Baker over Taunton mayor resignation

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton Mayor Thomas Hoye is stepping down to take a job as the Bristol County Register of Probate, but state Democrats are crying foul over the timing.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Hoye’s appointment just one day before the deadline to file papers to run for mayor. State Rep. Shaunna O’Connell, a member of Baker’s Republican Party, quickly announced she would run to succeed Hoye.

Shortly after the announcement, the Massachusetts Democratic Party tweeted a statement questioning the timing of the appointment, calling it “un-democratic and the kind of tactic preferred by dictators.”

Statement from Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford on Charlie Baker's Attempt to Hand-pick Taunton's Next Mayor: #mapoli pic.twitter.com/7DMMjzP48V — MA Democratic Party (@massdems) August 5, 2019

“The switcheroo appeared to catch everyone except those involved by surprise,” noted CommonWealth Magazine editor Bruce Mohl.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Taunton city clerk says two people have taken out papers to run for the mayor’s seat. The deadline to file is at 5 p.m. today. The winner of the November election will serve a two-year term.

“Mayor Hoye has a strong record of serving the Commonwealth and his community, particularly children and vulnerable populations,” Baker said in a press release. “From his time teaching in the Taunton Public Schools, to his work tackling the opioid epidemic, he has dedicated his career to bettering the lives of those around him.”

Hoye, a Democrat, has served as Taunton mayor for eight years.

“I am grateful to Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito for their faith in me and for this opportunity to serve,” Hoye said in a press release. “I am excited to be able to continue to work on behalf of the families of Bristol County. This is the work that has made the last eight years of mayor of the city of Taunton so gratifying.”