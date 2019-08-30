1  of  3
Breaking News
Demolition site at Brayton Point catches fire Witnesses: Car hits multiple people waiting outside Matunuck Oyster Bar Health Dept: Human case of EEE detected in RI
Live Now
WATCH at 8 PM: Eye on the Storm – Tracking Dorian

Demolition site at Brayton Point catches fire

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Thick, black smoke could be seen over the former Brayton Point power plant after a demolition site on the property caught fire Friday evening.

The power plant is currently in the process of being decommissioned after it shut down in 2017.

The property was rebranded as the “Brayton Pont Commerce Center” which will focus mainly on renewable energy.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News there had been ongoing demolition near where the fire is located, though it’s unclear if the fire was caused by the demolition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams