Demolition site at Brayton Point catches fire

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Thick, black smoke could be seen over the former Brayton Point power plant after a demolition site on the property caught fire Friday evening.

The power plant is currently in the process of being decommissioned after it shut down in 2017.

SOMERSET: Mutual aid fire crews continue to arrive on scene of a fire at the Brayton Point power plant. Crews setting up an extended water supply line along Brayton Point Rd right now. Visible smoke has dissipated substantially since I arrived here about 45mins ago. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/2cSQ9WRejJ — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 30, 2019

The property was rebranded as the “Brayton Pont Commerce Center” which will focus mainly on renewable energy.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News there had been ongoing demolition near where the fire is located, though it’s unclear if the fire was caused by the demolition.

BREAKING: Flames visible at the Brayton Point power plant which is in the process of being decommissioned. Thick smoke settling in the surrounding area. Neighbors say they've seen ongoing demolition in the same area that's now on fire. The plant was shut down in 2017. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/wDwAJVP7lp — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 30, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.