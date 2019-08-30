Demolition site at Brayton Point catches fire

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Thick, black smoke could be seen over the former Brayton Point power plant after a demolition site on the property caught fire Friday evening.
The power plant is currently in the process of being decommissioned after it shut down in 2017.
The property was rebranded as the “Brayton Pont Commerce Center” which will focus mainly on renewable energy.
Neighbors tell Eyewitness News there had been ongoing demolition near where the fire is located, though it’s unclear if the fire was caused by the demolition.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.