ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Construction crews began tearing down a more than century-old hotel in Attleboro on Wednesday.

The Briggs Hotel on South Main Street was built back in 1883, but fell into a state of disrepair in recent years.

Once it’s demolished, a five-story apartment building will be built in its place.

There will be detours in the area during the demolition, according to police.

Officials said it will cost approximately $130,000 to remove the building.

