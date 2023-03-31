NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire officials announced Friday the cause of a deadly fire at a New Bedford rooming house.

According to Chief Scott Kruger, the investigation revealed the fire started accidentally and may be linked to a microwave or wall outlet.

Two people were killed and several others were injured after the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at Royal Crown Lodging on Acushnet Avenue.

The fire started in Room 205 on the second floor in the back of the building, fire officials said.

“Investigators were able to rule out all potential causes except an event involving a microwave in that location or the wall outlet it was plugged into,” officials said in a statement. “The microwave had been in use a short time before the fire broke out.”

Manuel Moreira, 59, was found Tuesday night and was the first victim identified. A second victim was found Wednesday afternoon as crews were demolishing the building, according to Kruger.

Five others were taken to the hospital.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said electrical fires are the second-leading cause of residential fire deaths. Appliances like microwaves and toasters should be plugged into walls directly.

“Don’t use them if the device or the cord is damaged,” he explained. “And call an electrician if outlets are warm, discolored, or loose – these are signs that the outlet is not safe to use.”

The city of New Bedford announced Friday a relief fund for the residents displaced after the fire. Donations can be made at the Inter-Church Council or online.