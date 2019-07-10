Deadline approaching for Fall River mayoral hopefuls

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The deadline to take out nomination papers to run for Fall River Mayor is scheduled for Wednesday, with the race heating up between current mayor Jasiel Correia and mayoral candidate Paul Coogan.

Despite facing federal fraud charges, Mayor Correia plans to seek a re-election bid, while school committee member Paul Coogan, who finished second to Correia in a recall election earlier this year, hopes to take the city’s top job.

The Herald News reports the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance shows Coogan has a little more than $25,000 in his campaign account, while Mayor Correia has just under $4,000.

In addition to a gap in funds, those who are donating could be telling of how an allegiance to Correia may be shifting.

The Herald News reports in June, Coogan received $4,000 from five donors associated with Prima Care, who heavily donated to incumbent Mayor Correia in past elections.

Following the close election in March, Correia abruptly removed Coogan from the Durfee Building Committee the day after the election.

Eyewitness News spoke to Coogan about this, while Correia declined to comment.

“I was not planning on running or making an announcement in September. But with this action, I will be in the race in September. I have every intention of running a vigorous campaign,” said Coogan earlier this year.

Correia declined to speak to reporters the day after the election, but was hopeful for this fall’s race on election night.

“We’re gonna keep trying to earn people’s votes; earn their trust, earn their votes, by doing good things for the community like you’ve seen us do,” said Mayor Correia.

The Herald News reported Coogan is the only other candidate next to Correia to file certified nomination papers with the city clerk’s office as of Monday.