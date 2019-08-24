Dead bird tests positive for EEE in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A dead bird has tested positive for EEE near Buttonwood Park in New Bedford.

The City said the bird tested positive on Friday, August 23. With this just the latest in a series of positive EEE tests in New Bedford, the risk level for the Greater New Bedford area is now at “critical.”

In response to the recent findings, and seriousness of this virus, the City of New Bedford recently set a curfew for parks and other public spaces, closing them at dusk from now through Friday, September 13.

The City said the closures will be reevaluated at that time. To combat the threat, there will also be ground spraying each Friday and Tuesday between 2 in the morning and sunrise, with state aerial spraying to accompany that.

The most recent ground spraying was focused on Buttonwood Park, Brooklawn Park, Fort Taber, Hazelwood Park, Riverside Park, Clasky Common Park, Ashley Park, the Poor Farm area, Custom House Square and downtown.

Tuesday morning will focus on the North End, including near the airport and Sassaquin Pond.

To minimize the risk of contracting EEE and West Nile Virus, the Massachusetts Department of Health advises people to stay indoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitos are at their peak biting times. When you are outside, it’s advised you wear protective clothing and use insect repellent with DEET or oil of lemon eucalyptus. It can also be helpful to drain any standing water pooling from wading pools or other containers collecting water outside your home. Be sure to replace any window or door screens that have holes in them to prevent mosquitos from going inside your house.