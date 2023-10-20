BOSTON (WPRI) — An Oregon-based daycare chain has been ordered to pay more than half a million dollars for not allowing employees to take meal breaks or paid sick leave, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

KinderCare Learning Centers, which runs 62 daycare centers in Massachusetts, has agreed to pay $543,091 in restitution and civil penalties as part of a settlement with the state.

An investigation into KinderCare’s workplace practices revealed that employees were unable to take meal breaks due to understaffing. Joy Campbell said KinderCare would also violate wage laws by deducting 20-minute breaks from employees’ paychecks.

Massachusetts law requires employees who work a shift of six hours or more to take a 30-minute, uninterrupted meal break. Joy Campbell said the short breaks that KinderCare deducted from employees’ paychecks are considered compensable time and therefore must be paid.

The investigation also revealed that KinderCare made it nearly impossible for employees to take paid sick time by imposing extra barriers like doctor’s notes. Joy Campbell said employers can only ask for a doctor’s note under limited circumstances.

“KinderCare demonstrated a pattern of denying their employees access to meal breaks, earned wages, and paid sick time,” Joy Campbell said. “My office will continue to hold accountable those who violate our wage and hour laws.”

KinderCare operates daycares in Fall River, Taunton and Mansfield. 12 News reached out to KinderCare for comment on the settlement but has not heard back.