Daughter of mauling victim says dog was trying to help mom

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — As officials try to determine what will happen to the dog who fatally mauled a Somerset woman last week, the victim’s daughter is pleading for the animal’s life.

Heaven Astacio said her mother had epilepsy for decades and was having a seizure Friday night when the attack happened.

She believes the family’s 8-year-old pit bull, Amigo, was trying to help Melissa and did not mean to harm her.

“What happened that night, it never happened like that before. I don’t want to see my dog get put down from something he was only trying to help with,” Astacio said.

The dog is in the custody of Swansea Animal Rescue where he is in quarantine.

The District Attorney’s Office said while the investigation remains ongoing, the Somerset Board of Health will hold a hearing to determine what will happen with the dog.

