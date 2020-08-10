Dashcam footage captures head-on crash that injured 2 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A head-on collision that sent two people to the hospital in Attleboro on Sunday was caught on camera.

Dashcam video sent in from Amber Bigelow shows that around 7 p.m. on Newport Avenue, one car appears to be driving on the wrong side of the road before colliding with the second vehicle head-on.

One driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, is in serious condition. The other driver, whose age is unknown, is in critical condition. Both are currently at Rhode Island Hospital.

Attleboro Fire Deputy Chief Dennis Perkins is describing the crash as a “high-speed impact.”

No additional information has been released at this time.