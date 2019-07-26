DA’s office: No charges against Somerset officer in fatal crash

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the Somerset police officer involved in a deadly crash last year, a spokesman confirmed.

Greg Miliote told Eyewitness News the DA’s office, along with Massachusetts State Police, fully investigated the matter and determined no charges were warranted.

Police said Officer Jonathan Neveu was responding to a call when his cruiser collided with a car driven by Hailey Allard, 20. Allard was later pronounced dead at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Miliote said his office met with Allard’s family to discuss the findings.

“During our meeting with the family, they told us they understood the basis of our decision that charges are not appropriate in the tragic death of their daughter,” Miliote said. “Additionally, we have spoken with the Chief of the Somerset Police Department regarding this tragic incident to inform him of the outcome of the investigation. Our office has recommended to the chief that his department review its policies and procedures regarding police responses to calls for service.”