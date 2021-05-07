DA’s office investigating crash involving New Bedford city councilman

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating a crash involving a New Bedford city councilor last weekend.

Police said Hugh Dunn, who represents Ward 3, hit two parked cars on South Water Street early Saturday morning.

In the accident report, responding officers said Dunn stayed on scene and was “confused, shaken and disoriented.”

At the time, officers did not believe Dunn had been drinking prior to the crash, so they did not conduct a sobriety test. Dunn did admit to the officers that he had taken allergy medication earlier in the day.

Greg Miliote, a spokesperson for the DA’s office, said after they spoke with the police department and were provided “investigative materials,” they assigned a Massachusetts State Police trooper to further investigate the incident.

Mayor Jon Mitchell called the circumstances surrounding the crash concerning.

“It is appropriate that the police department referred the matter to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, and that the DA in turn directed the Massachusetts State Police to review the matter, so that the public can be assured that it is being investigated impartially by an independent third party,” Mitchell said in a statement.

12 News reached out to Dunn for comment but have not heard back.