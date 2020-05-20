DA’s office IDs women killed in Fall River crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The two women killed in a Fall River crash Tuesday afternoon have been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said Dinasalia Medeiros, 74, was driving her Acura down Second Street when she clipped a curb and crashed into Finders Keepers, a consignment store located at the intersection of Second and Morgan Streets.

Medeiros, along with her front seat passenger, Chantel Gould, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both women were from Fall River.

The two passengers in the back seat, a 23-year-old Fall River woman and her 18-month-old son, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The woman is in stable condition and the baby is in serious, but stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, though the Fall River Police Department did tell Eyewitness News that Medeiros was traveling at a high rate of speed.