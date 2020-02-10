DA’s office IDs Taunton man killed while working on family member’s vehicle

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man who died after he was accidentally run over by a vehicle in Fall River over the weekend has been identified.

Alan Moreau, 52, was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead following the incident Saturday afternoon on Pleasant Street, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said first responders arrived on scene just after 1 p.m. to find an off-duty Fall River detective performing life-saving measures on Moreau, who was unconscious.

The preliminary investigation revealed Moreau had driven a 71-year-old family member to pick up his BMW from a tow shop in Fall River. After leaving the shop, both vehicles pulled over on Pleasant Street because the BMW’s front bumper was apparently rubbing up against a tire, according to the DA’s office.

After working on the bumper, the 71-year-old got back into the BMW and drove off, assuming Moreau had gotten back into his vehicle and not knowing he was on the ground underneath the passenger side of the BMW. The DA’s office said he immediately pulled over, thinking the bumper had fallen off, but discovered he had run over Moreau.

Eyewitnesses corroborated the 71-year-old’s statements to police, the DA’s office said, adding that there was no indication the man was using his cell phone or intoxicated.

The incident remains under investigation but at this time, no foul play is suspected and no charges have been filed.