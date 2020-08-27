DA’s office IDs man hit by Fairhaven police cruiser

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has identified the man who was hit by a Fairhaven police cruiser Tuesday evening.

The DA’s office said 32-year-old Christian Lapaz-Dejesus remains in critical condition at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. near the 7-Eleven on Route 6.

Police said the officer immediately stopped his vehicle and began providing medical care to Lapaz-Dejesus before first responders arrived.

The officer was placed on leave pending the results of an investigation into the incident, which is being led by Massachusetts State Police.

