MENDON, Mass. (WPRI) — A father and son killed in a crash in Mendon Friday night have been identified.

Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, 34, of Attleboro, and his son Christian, 15, were pulling out of a restaurant parking lot on Uxbridge Road when their car collided with a Ford F-350, according to the The Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

Their vehicle then left the roadway, struck a parked car, and traveled down an embankment into Lake Nipmuc.

Rescue crews removed them from their vehicle and were both transorted to Milford Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

The cuase of the crasih remains under investigation.