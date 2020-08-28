DA’s office drops rape case against Fall River man

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The attorney of a former high school basketball star in Fall River announced Friday that the rape and indecent assault charges against his client have been dismissed.

Attorney Sam Sutter, who represents Michael Herren, applauded the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office for dropping the case.

“I said right from the first day that Michael Herren was innocent of these charges and the decision today by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, in my opinion proves that,” Sutter said in a statement. “In my view, Mr. Herren should never have been charged with these crimes and there was a rush to charge him by the Fall River Police Department.”

Herren was charged back in May with two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault on a person over 14 years old.

Sutter said the case has “taken a terrible toll” on Herren and his family.

“It has been extremely draining on Mike emotionally over the past three months and I can say this emphatically because over the past three months I have gotten to know Mike very well,” Sutter said. “Mike however, is very resilient and I am confident that he will bounce back strongly.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to the DA’s office for comment but has yet to hear back.

