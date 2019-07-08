DA’s office: Bike in fatal Westport crash was stolen

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirms a motorcycle involved in a deadly crash in Westport on Saturday had been reported stolen.

The bike collided with another vehicle at the intersection of American Legion Way (Rt. 177) and Gifford Road around 8:55 a.m., according to police.

Its operator, Paul Lafrance, 28, of Fall River was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The District Attorney’s office said speed appears to be a factor in crash, however accident reconstruction is ongoing.

