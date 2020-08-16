Dartmouth woman charged with hit and run

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth woman was arrested Saturday night and charged with a hit and run after allegedly striking a teen.

Around 9 p.m., police and other emergency responders were called to the parking lot of the North Dartmouth Mall for a crash where one person was injured.

When officers arrived, they found that the vehicle involved had taken off from the scene.

Police were then able to find a vehicle matching the description they were given at the scene to one being driven near the entrance of the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Kylie Maynard, 20, of Dartmouth. She was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (the vehicle), and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The 19-year-old woman who was struck was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.