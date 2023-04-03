DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are searching for a woman who’s been reported missing.

Janet E. Roderiques, 66, was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Dartmouth Manor on State Road, according to police. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Police say Roderiques stands 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dartmouth police at (508) 910-1735.