DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth residents will vote Tuesday on whether to keep or change the high school’s logo.

The town is holding a non-binding referendum, meaning the results won’t have an immediate effect, but will reveal the public’s opinion to the Dartmouth School Committee, who has the final say on the matter.

Some see the Dartmouth Indian as controversial but others see it as a symbol of strength and pride.

Sean Carney of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head Aquinnah is hoping voters will decide to keep the logo.

“The misconception of the controversy here is we saw several other movements happening throughout the country, but those movements again are distinguishable from what’s happening here,” Carney said. “It’s a tastefully done logo, and really nothing about it is offensive to the native culture. Disbanding that would really do nothing but just another white wash of history.”

Carney said the logo was designed by his uncle, who’s also a tribe member.

“It’s analogous to honoring the contributions and the achievements of the native peoples that populated these lands well before we did,” he added.

The polls close at 8 p.m.