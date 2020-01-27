Dartmouth town employee charged with rape

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Dartmouth town employee has been charged with rape and indecent assault, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Dunn.

Dunn said Kevin Nunes, an employee of the Town of Dartmouth Water Department, is facing charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Nunes, 48, of North Dartmouth, faced a judge for a dangerousness hearing last week and posted $5,000 cash bail, Dunn said.

Dunn said he could not release any further details regarding the investigation.

A judge ordered Nunes to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, to not have any contact with any victim or witnesses and to abide by a curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.