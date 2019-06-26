Dartmouth raccoon tests positive for rabies

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A raccoon found on Tucker Road in Dartmouth has tested positive for rabies, according to Dartmouth Animal Control.

Officials said two babies were with the raccoon, one which was caught by Animal Control officers.

The finding comes months after a raccoon – which was captured in Westport – also tested positive for rabies.

Residents who see a potentially rabid raccoon should not attempt to remove it or touch it and should call Dartmouth Animal Control immediately. If the raccoon appears rabid, officers will attempt to remove it from the premises.

Dartmouth Animal Control: (508) 910-1840 Darmouth Police: (508) 910-1735

Officials also encourage pet owners to ensure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccine.

If a pet comes into contact with wildlife that could potentially be rabid, officials said pet owners can protect themselves by wearing gloves while handling their pet.