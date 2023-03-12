Dartmouth, Mass. (WPRI) — Police seized two guns and over 20 grams of suspected Fentanyl following a search on Fenton Street in Dartmouth.

Detective Kyle Costa said police executed the search warrant at 1 Fenton Street around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

During the search, police found a 9mm semi-automatic “ghost gun” and a .22 caliber revolver along with miscellaneous ammunition.

Police also discovered over 1,000 bags of Fentanyl, weighing around 21 grams. In addition, police found 47 grams of suspected Psilocybin (commonly known as mushrooms), 25 ounces of suspected marijuana, 20 vials of suspected steroids, and $5,000 in cash.

(Photo Credit: Dartmouth Police Department)

Following the search, Dartmouth police arrested Derrick Paine and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, trafficking of Fentanyl, possession of a Class C drug, possession of a Class D drug, and possession of a Class E drug.

“As a result of their hard work and dedication, my detectives were not only able to remove this dangerous individual from the community, but also plausibly save the lives of countless others by removing these deadly drugs and illegally possessed guns from the streets,” said Dartmouth Chief of Police, Brian P. Levesque.