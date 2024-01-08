DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are asking for any witnesses to come forward after last week’s deadly crash.

Officials say the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Gulf and Smith Neck roads.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle and found in the roadway near a heavily damaged 2022 Honda Accord.

Both victims were brought to the hospital where 18-year-old Jacob Pothier was pronounced dead. A 44-year-old woman also suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the Accord driving in or near the town landing on the west side of the Padanaram bridge before the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brian Parent at (508) 910-1790 or Detective Kyle Costa at (508) 910-1755.

The crash remains under investigation.