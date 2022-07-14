DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking to find a man who robbed a bank in Dartmouth early Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the Cumberland Farms on Dartmouth Street around 2 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery.

The clerk told police a Black man in his 30s or 40s with a thin build reached over the counter and stole money from the register.

Police say the clerk injured their hand when they tried to block the suspect from getting to the register. That person was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are now reviewing video of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dartmouth Police Department Investigative Services Unit at (508) 910-1775, or submit an anonymous tip through the tip411 alert system.