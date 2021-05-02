Dartmouth police searching for missing man

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Friday.

Police say Dennis Darbyshire, 46, was last seen leaving his group home on a newly purchased motorized lime green scooter.

Darbyshire is described as a white man, 5’11” tall, weighing 280 lbs. He has brown eyes, with brown hair and a beard.

According to a family member, Darbyshire likes to go to casinos.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Dartmouth Police Department at 508-910-1700.

