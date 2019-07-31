Dartmouth police remind residents keep cars locked as they investigate break-ins

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The Dartmouth Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles at night following a series of recent car breaks around town.

Since July 9, there have been 18 reported break-ins and in each of those cases, the vehicle had been left unlocked, according to police. Items that were stolen include wallets, purses, pocketbooks, loose change and credit cards.

Police said six of the car breaks occurred Tuesday night in the area of Sharp Street, Schooner Drive, and Admiral Point Drive. Others over the past three weeks have been reported in the Commonwealth Avenue and Bliss Corner neighborhoods.

Investigators released surveillance images of a man suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles in the area of Cove Road. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Dartmouth police at (508) 910-1735.

“These are all crimes of opportunity where this thief or thieves are going through neighborhoods pulling on door handles to see what is left unlocked and rifling through peoples’ vehicles and belongings,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque said. “We are asking residents to be vigilant about locking their doors at night and also reporting any suspicious activity they may see in their neighborhoods.”

Dartmouth police and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offered the following tips for parking and exiting your vehicle:

Take your keys. Don’t leave them in your vehicle.

Close all windows and lock all doors.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, and if you do, make sure they are out of sight.

Never leave credit cards/debit cards, cash or your wallet or purse inside of your vehicle overnight.

Park in well-lit areas or preferably inside a garage, if possible. Install lights with motion sensors near where you park your vehicle.

Get in the routine of double-checking that your vehicle is locked and secure each night around 9 p.m. This is known as the 9 p.m. Routine.

If your vehicle has been broken into or stolen: