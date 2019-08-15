Dartmouth police looking for hit-and-run suspects

DARTMOUTH, Mass (WPRI) — Police are looking for three men wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash.

The Dartmouth Police Department shared surveillance photos on Facebook Thursday, showing three suspects who were allegedly involved in a hit-and-run outside of The King’s Inn on Route 6 in the early morning hours of Aug. 3.

Police are asking for any information that can help them identify the suspects.

Tips can be made anonymously via the tip411 system, which can be accessed on dartmouthpd.org or by downloading the tip411 app.