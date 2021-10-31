Dartmouth police investigating fatal accident

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Thursday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., police were called to Prospect Street for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found that a truck had gone off the road and into the woods, and had heavy front end damage.

The driver of the truck, identified as Antonio Vassal, 61, of Dartmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dartmouth Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives, and the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.