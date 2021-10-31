Dartmouth police investigating fatal accident

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Thursday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., police were called to Prospect Street for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found that a truck had gone off the road and into the woods, and had heavy front end damage.

The driver of the truck, identified as Antonio Vassal, 61, of Dartmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dartmouth Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives, and the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community