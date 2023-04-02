DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people are facing charges after they were caught driving a stolen car in Dartmouth, according to police.

Police say they followed a Honda Pilot that was reported stolen out of Dorchester, Massachusetts, pull into a Walgreens parking lot on State Road.

Officers approached 48-year-old Melvin Ward of Dorchester and 34-year-old Jessica Fernandes of Fall River when they walked out of the store.

Police say both Ward and Fernandes were carrying suspected fentanyl and Ward also had stolen from Walgreens.

Both suspects had outstanding warrants and were arrested on multiple drug charges and having a stolen vehicle. Ward also faces a shoplifting charge.