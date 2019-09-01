Police: Road rage suspect pointed gun at driver in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Virginia man was arrested on Saturday night for a road rage incident after a woman said he allegedly pointed a gun at her.

Police said they received a call just after 8 p.m. from a woman who said that a man driving a dark pickup truck with Virginia license plates had pointed a gun at her while they were at a stoplight near the Shaw’s on Route 6.

Officers spotted the vehicle a short distance away on Faunce Corner Road near Lowe’s and pulled the driver over.

Police were able to safely remove the driver, identified as Michael Coutrue, 56, of Hampton, Virginia, from the truck. Inside, they found a loaded 9 mm Ruger handgun, an open bottle of alcohol and several empty bottles and cans of alcohol.

While speaking with Coutrue, he admitted that he had been involved in a road rage incident.

Coutrue was arrested arrest and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, improper storage of a firearm, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor and possession of an open container of alcohol inside of a vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.