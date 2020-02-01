1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay Watch Eyewitness News at 6:00

Dartmouth police arrest man in shots fired incident

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eric Nellis (Courtesy: Dartmouth Police Department)

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth man is facing charges after police say he fired gunshots inside his apartment early Saturday morning.

Dartmouth police said officers were called to Seabreeze Drive around 2:30 a.m. for a well being check.

Responding officers heard two gunshots come from inside a residence, according to police. A SWAT officer was called to the scene and convinced the suspect to exit the apartment peacefully.

Police said they seized two semi-automatic handguns and several hundred rounds of ammunition from the apartment.

“I am extremely pleased that there were no injuries as a result of this man’s foolish and careless actions. I applaud the actions of every officer involved in this incident, as it could have ended much differently,” Chief Brian P. Levesque said.

Eric Nellis, 54, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for evaluation.

Nellis is charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disturbing the peace, two counts of vandalism, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com