Courtesy: Dartmouth Police Department

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested three people Tuesday following a narcotics investigation at a Dartmouth hotel.

Justin Reilly, 42, Michael Moniz, 39, both of Taunton, and Felicia Munroe, 30, of Berkley were taken into custody on a variety of charges.

Police said Reilly was in possession of approximately 12 grams of suspected cocaine, 10 grams of suspected heroin, two grams of suspected crack cocaine, Adderall and Suboxone tablets and more than $500 cash.

Moniz, according to police, was in possession of one gram of heroin and one gram of crack cocaine.

Reilly was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance.

Moniz was charged with possession of a Class B substance and possession of a Class A substance.

Munroe was arrested on an outstanding warrant.