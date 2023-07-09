DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police say they are investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened on Chase Rd. Sunday afternoon.

The two cars involved in the crash were a 2006 Cadillac Seville and 2015 GMC Arcadia, according to police.

The driver of the Caddillac, who has not been identified, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital following the crash and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the 82-year-old driver of the GMC, and his 75-year-old passenger, were also taken to the St. Luke’s Hospital and are being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.