DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have placed on man into custody following a standoff in a Dartmouth home.

There was a heavy police presence on 1 Fenton Street at approximately 5:07 a.m Sunday morning after Derrick Paine, 40, had barricaded himself inside his home.

According to police, they were alerted to the area after receiving a call about several people fighting. Officers were told that Paine barricaded himself inside with a gun he allegedly brandished during the fight.

Residents were asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Police say after multiple unsuccessful attempts to get inside, the SWAT team was called to the scene. After extended negotiations with police, Paine exited the home and was placed under arrest.

Paine was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license. Additionally, Paine had an outstanding warrant for prior motor vehicle offenses.

The incident remains under investigation.