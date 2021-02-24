Dartmouth mass vaccination site causing community clinics to close, health director says

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — While a new mass vaccination site opened in Dartmouth Wednesday, nearby community vaccine clinics will reportedly have to close due to their doses being reallocated.

Dartmouth High School has been holding their own clinics for members of the community, but those will now have to stop, according to Dartmouth Public Health Director Christopher Michaud.

Michaud credits the town’s collaboration with Westport, UMass Dartmouth and even Cuttyhunk for the ability to vaccinate thousands of eligible residents across Bristol County and beyond during just a couple of vaccine clinics.

“We vaccinated 2,000 people in two days,” he said.

Michaud said he’s confused why the state is instead refocusing efforts on just one mass vaccination site in the area.

“It seems like a lot of these decisions are arbitrary and they’re really not in the best interest of the people,” he said. “We know what the needs are of the people in Bristol County and we’re relying on one site and a few pharmacies. Taking it away from a few cities and towns is taking it away from the elderly.”

Michaud said he is being bombarded with phone calls from concerned residents who got their first dose at the high school and were scheduled for a second one.

He said not to worry, adding that those residents can still show up for their appointment.

“The Department of Health has guaranteed us second dose allocations,” he said.