DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating what caused a motorcycle crash that left a man seriously injured Monday evening in Dartmouth.

The 36-year-old Dartmouth man was riding his motorcycle when he hit a tree on Old Fall River Road around 6:40 p.m., police said.

The man was unresponsive and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

No other passengers were on the motorcycle.